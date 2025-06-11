South Africa: Condolences for Families Who Lost Loved Ones in Cold Snap

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the families of the six people who died as a result of severe weather and flooding in the Eastern Cape.

The province has experienced flooding, windy conditions and snow recently.

The President implored communities to take caution as the severe winter conditions persists.

"While government discharges its responsibilities and services to citizens, we welcome the support we see at times such as this from businesses, community- and faith-based organisations, charities and organisations such as the National Sea Rescue Institute. I thank everyone from all walks of life who are working to keep all of us safe and comfortable this winter.

"This is a time where we need to take care of ourselves in our homes and reach out to neighbours and friends who need help of any kind.

"We also need to exercise caution on our roads when travelling for work or leisure, or as we get out in nature where we may want to see such sights as snowfalls or flooded rivers. We must observe by-laws and regulations that exist to protect us in these conditions," the President said in his statement on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the President urged communities to stand together during this time.

"We must pull together where disaster strikes and while none of us should evade accountability, we must put problem-solving and collaboration ahead of blame and conflict.

"Our beautiful country is a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable place for all of us for most of the year, but we cannot escape winter's intensity and our own vulnerability. Let's show our care for each other this winter and let ubuntu see us through to spring," President Ramaphosa said.

This as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 9 warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape with possible flooding over the OR Tambo District Municipality.

This as the cut-off low system persists over the interior of the country.

READ | Eastern Cape residents urged to postpone travel amid warning of heavy rain

Meanwhile, adverse weather has also affected other parts of the country with the N2 around Kokstad and Port Shepstone having been closed due to snowfall.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To save lives, we have decided to close completely the road between Kokstad and Pietermaritzburg as well as the R603 - Tacoma to Reit. Our message to motorists and snow chasers is that prevention is better than cure," said KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma.

READ | N2 in KZN closed due to snowfall

In addition, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on motorists to take extra caution when driving on the roads as icy cold weather conditions have gripped the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The North West Provincial Government ( NWPG) has urged communities to stay vigilant amid severe weather and strong, fire-spreading winds.

"Freezing weather is upon us and an increasing dependence on indoor heating techniques like paraffin stoves, heaters and open fires are likely to be the order of the day," the North West Provincial Government (NWPG) said in a statement.

READ | Call for caution as severe winter weather increases risk of domestic and veld fires

Ahead of the start of the icy weather, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, also called for increased vigilance.

"This intense cold front is expected to begin over the weekend and affect large parts of the country," he said in a statement on Friday.