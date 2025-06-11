Addis Abeba- The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Ethiopian authorities to "immediately release" Tesfalem Waldyes, founder and editor-in-chief of the online media outlet Ethiopia Insider, saying his continued detention despite a court-ordered release "underscores the Ethiopian government's disregard for judicial processes and press freedom."

"Authorities must immediately release Tesfalem unconditionally," CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo said in a statement on Tuesday. "The detention of Tesfalem Waldyes, even after a court ordered his release, underscores the Ethiopian government's disregard for judicial processes and press freedom."

According to Haq Media and Communication, which manages Ethiopia Insider, Tesfalem was arrested on Saturday, 8 June, by plainclothes security officers at Ghion Hotel in the capital. The outlet said he "spent the night on a chair" at a police station in the Estifanos area before being transferred the next day to another police station in the Qera area.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, 10 June, before the Addis Abeba City First Instance Court, Kirkos Division. CPJ said the police accused Tesfalem of "spreading false information," citing a court document and his lawyer, Betemariam Alemayehu, who spoke to the press freedom group by phone.

The court granted bail of 15,000 birr (approx. US$109) and issued a release order after payment was made. However, Tesfalem remained in police custody as of Tuesday evening. Haq Media said it "has paid all required fees" and "submitted the court's release letter" to the Kirkos Sub-City Police Department. Despite this, the release letter "has not been signed by the relevant police officer."

The outlet added that when the court ruled in favor of bail, the police "verbally contested the decision" and said they would request an appeal, but "they have not yet formally appealed to the court."

Tesfalem's detention follows a pattern of repeated arrests. In October 2021, he was reported missing before federal police confirmed his detention at the crime investigation bureau in Mexico Square, Addis Abeba. At the time, he had posted a viral video from Irreecha Hora Finfinnee on Ethiopia Insider's Facebook page, showing Oromo youth protesting and calling for the release of political prisoners.

In 2014, while working as a journalist with Addis Standard, Tesfalem was detained and charged with terrorism alongside five other journalists. He was held for 439 days before being acquitted. Following his release, he lived in exile in Germany, where he worked for DW Amharic. He returned to Ethiopia in 2020 and co-founded Ethiopia Insider.

CPJ also recalled that it had previously "called for an investigation into the July 2023 burglary" of Ethiopia Insider's office, in which "video production equipment was stolen."

Attempts by CPJ to reach Addis Abeba police spokesperson Markos Tadesse and federal government spokesperson Legesse Tulu for comment were not successful as of Tuesday evening.

The arrest comes amid growing concern over the state of press freedom in Ethiopia. According to the 2025 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Ethiopia ranks 145th out of 180 countries. For the first time, the country was listed in the "very serious" category, which RSF said reflects a "worrying decline" in press freedom across East Africa. Ethiopia's ranking places it close to Uganda (143rd) and Rwanda (146th).