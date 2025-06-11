Somalia: Turkey's T129 ATAK Helicopters Conduct First Test Flight in Mogadishu As Military Ties With Somalia Deepen

Mogadishu, Somalia — Turkish-made T129 ATAK combat helicopters carried out their first test flight from the TurKSOM military base in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, marking a new phase in Ankara's growing military support for the Horn of Africa nation.

Three of the advanced attack helicopters were recently delivered to Somalia to bolster the fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group, which remains active in the country's south and central regions. The deployment represents Turkey's most high-profile military contribution yet to Somalia's counterterrorism efforts.

Over the past decade, Turkey has emerged as Somalia's top military partner, playing a central role in rebuilding and training the Somali National Army (SNA). Through its military base in Mogadishu, Turkey has provided continuous support in the form of training, equipment, and strategic guidance.

In addition to its military presence, Turkey has been patrolling Somalia's territorial waters for the past ten years under a bilateral agreement aimed at curbing piracy and securing maritime trade routes in the Indian Ocean. Turkish naval forces continue to operate off the Somali coast to safeguard both local and international shipping.

Turkey is also involved in offshore oil exploration projects along Somalia's coastline, reinforcing its strategic and economic ties with the Somali government. These energy initiatives are expected to play a key role in the country's economic future and energy independence.

The arrival of the T129 ATAK helicopters, known for their maneuverability and firepower in rugged terrain, is seen as a significant boost to Somalia's aerial capabilities.

The move highlights Ankara's commitment to enhancing Somalia's security infrastructure and reflects broader efforts to stabilize the fragile nation through military, economic, and geopolitical cooperation.