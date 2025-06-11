Nigeria: Group Condemns Planned Protests, Urges Support for Tinubu's Reforms

The Democracy Watch Initiative has condemned planned protests by unnamed groups, describing them as "unfounded, unreasonable, and ultimately counterproductive."

In Abuja, the group's director of Strategic Communication, Dr Tunji O Bamidele, warned Nigerians against what he called attempts by "faceless political opportunists" to exploit public sentiment for selfish purposes.

"These planned protests come when the nation is on a path of positive transformation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," the group said, citing ongoing economic reforms and infrastructure development as key indicators of progress.

Dr. Bamidele said the anonymous protest organizers have failed to present any constructive grievances and instead "sow seeds of discord and division."

He added, "Their motivations are not rooted in the genuine aspirations of the populace but rather in a desperate bid to regain lost influence."

The Democracy Watch Initiative called on citizens to resist the protests, emphasising that Nigeria's complex challenges require unity and dialogue, not disruption.

"These protests serve no purpose but to undermine the administration's efforts and create instability. What Nigeria needs now is focus, collaboration, and support for ongoing reforms," Bamidele said.

The group urged political actors, civil society organisations, and the general public to embrace constructive engagement and stand behind initiatives aimed at national development.

"The future is bright," Bamidele concluded, "and together, we can achieve greatness."