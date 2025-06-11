Zimbabwe: Ranger Dies After Rhino Attack

A Save Valley Conservancy wildlife ranger, Knowledge Mudzimureka, has succumbed to the severe injuries he sustained in a rhino attack.

Mudzimureka died on June 8, two weeks after the attack, which happened during a routine patrol.

"On 26th May 2025, Knowledge, accompanied by one other ranger, was on a routine patrol, tracking a different rhino when they unexpectedly encountered a mother black rhino and her calf. The rhino cow severely injured Knowledge, who sustained wounds to his abdomen, particularly his left lung, as well as to his head, shoulder, and knee.

"Knowledge was immediately evacuated on an ACE Air Ambulance and received exceptional care from the medical team at a private hospital in Harare," reads a statement by Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo.

"He underwent two serious operations; on arrival to stabilise him, and a subsequent procedure to address a critical infection in his lungs.

"Knowledge had started to turn a corner, and the doctors were expressing optimism and positivity, his passing has shocked our entire community with grief."

The Zimparks will hold a burial service in honour of Mudzimureka.

Another Zimparks ranger was trampled to death by an elephant in Kariba. The fatal accidents underscore the increasing risks faced by the frontline conservation workers.