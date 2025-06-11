Egypt Reaffirms Environmental Commitment At UNOC3 in France

11 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad delivered Egypt's national address on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) held in Nice , France, from June 9 to 13.

The event was attended by representatives from governments, international financial institutions, NGOs, researchers, civil society groups, and the private sector.

At the start of her remarks, Fouad described the conference as a vital platform for global leaders to discuss the preservation of natural resources, a cornerstone for sustaining life on Earth for both present and future generations.

Fouad underscored that 2025 exemplifies the interconnectedness of global environmental challenges including sea level rise as a clear indicator of climate change, coral bleaching as evidence of biodiversity loss, extreme weather events, rising migration due to job displacement and the escalating threat of plastic pollution, particularly in marine ecosystems.

Fouad reaffirmed Egypt's enduring commitment to multilateral environmental cooperation and outlined key national efforts including constructing over 70 km of nature-based coastal solutions across five governorates to support resilient coastal communities, launching a national climate adaptation plan, involving diverse stakeholders, rehabilitating northern lakes to improve the livelihoods of fishing communities, greening Egyptian ports, especially Damietta, Port Said and the Suez Canal and enforcing a fishing ban in the Red Sea to allow ecological restoration.

Fouad concluded by affirming Egypt's leadership role in regional and international environmental dialogue.

She highlighted Egypt's upcoming hosting of the COP24 of the Barcelona Convention, emphasizing the shared responsibility of 22 Mediterranean nations to pursue ambitious and practical water and marine protection goals.

