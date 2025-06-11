South Sudan: Kordofan, the New Epicenter of the Sudanese Conflict

Khartoum — The Kordofan region has become the main stage of the war that, since December 2023, has seen the Sudanese army (Sudan Armed Forces - SAF) against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The region is divided into three federal states: North, South, and West Kordofan. Its strategic importance lies in its central location: it separates Darfur, the RSF's western stronghold, from the eastern regions where the army has managed to expel the paramilitaries, especially from the Khartoum area.

In response to this situation, the the army has deployed significant troops in the region, with easily accessible supply lines from the rear. They are currently advancing along the Saderat highway in an attempt to capture Bara, the largest city under RSF control in North Kordofan. In response, the RSF has launched attacks against government positions in Babanusa, in West Kordofan.

Losing control of Kordofan would open the door for a direct enemy offensive in Darfur. Therefore, the paramilitaries led by Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo have declared a general mobilization to halt the army's advance. Both sides have intensified drone attacks. The army has bombed RSF positions in Bara and Gabrat al-Sheikh--north and northwest of El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, as well as in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur and a key RSF logistical hub. In turn, the paramilitaries have used drone attacks on military positions in El Obeid, a town controlled by the paramilitaries but virtually surrounded by the RSF. The conflict is increasingly taking on an international dimension. The SAF has accused the RSF, with the support of Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army, of attacking border posts in the border triangle between Libya, Egypt, and Sudan.

In a statement, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the UAE's support for these actions, calling them a "dangerous escalation" and a "clear violation of international law." "The border between Sudan and Libya has become a corridor for arms trafficking and mercenaries serving terrorist militias, financed by the UAE and coordinated by Haftar's forces and other extremist groups," the Ministry said. The accusations have been rejected by the Libyan general, although it is acknowledged that Haftar enjoys support from both the Emirates and Egypt, a country that is among the Sudanese army's main allies.