Kenya: Family Bank Opens 96th Branch, Expands Coast Presence

11 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kilifi — Family Bank has opened its 96th branch in Kilifi County, marking its 9th outlet in the coastal region as part of efforts to deepen financial access and support SMEs.

Located at Kilifi Plaza, the branch will offer a full suite of services including asset finance, business loans, trade services, women banking, and digital solutions.

CEO Nancy Njau said the move aligns with the Bank's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, which aims to blend physical branches with digital innovation to support Kenya's growing retail and SME sectors.

