Zimbabwe: State Drops Charges Against Mpofu, Chimombe in U.S.$9 Million Streetlights Scandal

The state on Wednesday dropped charges against businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe who were accused of swindling the Harare City Council US$9 million in a botched streetlights tender.

Whisper Mabhaudhi, representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the charges against the two before plea without giving reasons for the State's decision.

Trial was due to commence before High Court judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero.

The state was accusing the two of misrepresenting their credentials to secure the tender.

The state further alleged that the two submitted that they had the specific required experience by falsely claiming they had undertaken light bulb installations in the Harare CBD.

It was also alleged that they lied that they had previously installed Christmas lights for the City of Harare.

The state alleged the two provided unregistered audit documents to bolster their application.

After being awarded the tender, Mpofu signed as the managing director of Juluka, their company at the centre of the controversy, while Chimombe validated the documents.

The action facilitated the release of US$260,000 as part payment for the alleged services.

Commenting on the latest development, their lawyers said the State's case was too weak.

"I'm certain the state just realised that its case against our clients was too weak," said Chimombe's lawyer Ashiel Mugiya.

"The withdrawal of the charges by the state is a welcome development.

"Our clients are on record regarding the weakness of the state case and that the charges they are facing are trumped up, baseless and unfounded. They have no case to answer.

"It is only unfortunate that such withdrawal happens after all this long and after the long pre-trial incarceration for so long," said Advocate Tapson Dzvetero, representing Mpofu.

The partners still have one more pending criminal case currently being heard before High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda.

In this case, they are accused of defrauding the state of US$7 million in a presidential goats pass on project.