Namibia: Kudus, Steenbokkies Claim Rugby Titles

9 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

FNB Kudu Rugby Club pulled off a stunning upset on Saturday, defeating defending champions FNB Wanderers 50-32 to win the Rugby Premier League title for the first time.

The match took place at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek.

Captain PJ Walters expressed gratitude to the supporters from their hometown.

"It has been immensely hard for both teams, but thank you to the Kudus community for their support," he said.

This year, the league followed a single-round format instead of the usual home-and-away double round, with nine teams competing.

Rodger Thompson, Kudus' director of rugby, described the victory as a monumental moment for Walvis Bay.

"I personally think the Kudu players today revitalised every young player in Walvis Bay's dream," he stated.

In the women's division, Unam Steenbokkies successfully defended their title by defeating United Gemsbokkies 57-17.

Meanwhile, in the reserve league, FNB Kudu retained their title with a thrilling 49-41 win over Unam.

