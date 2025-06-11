Namibia: Gunners, Okahandja United Share Spoils

Mighty Gunners were held to a goalless draw by Okahandja United in front of a packed Mokati Stadium in Otjiwarongo on Saturday.

Fans from both sides filled the venue with excitement and vibrant support.

Despite numerous attempts from both sides to break the deadlock, neither team could find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 draw that left both coaches with mixed feelings.

Gunners' head coach Woody Jacobs remained pragmatic, saying, "We take the point and move on".

The match was marked by a high tempo and physical play, but both defences held firm.

The draw sees Gunners continue their mid-table run, while Okahandja United earned a crucial away point.

Action elsewhere in the league:

Khomas Nampol lit up the weekend with a thrilling 6-3 victory over Young Brazilians in what was one of the highest-scoring matches of the season.

Blue Boys and Blue Waters played out a 2-2 coastal clash, with both teams showcasing attacking intent.

Tigers and Ongos ended their encounter in a 1-1 stalemate, leaving both sides with a point to show for their efforts.

Julinho Sporting impressed with a commanding 4-0 win over Cuca Tops, strengthening their position in the league.

Chula Chula were scheduled to take on KK Palace at the Oshakati Independence Stadium, with results pending at the time of publication.

With African Stars having already secured the league title, attention now turns to their final fixture against Young African on 22 June at the Independence Stadium.

The title holders will lift the trophy after the match, capping off a dominant season.