Namibia: New Era, Ondangwa Cement Ties

Ondangwa — The New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC), the publishing company of the leading State-owned New Era daily newspaper, on Friday signed a strategic agreement with the Ondangwa Town Council.

Through this partnership, which has been in the works since last year, NEPC has committed to promoting activities and development initiatives within the town council, including the upcoming Ondangwa Trade Fair.

During the signing ceremony, NEPC CEO Christof Maletsky acknowledged that the Ondangwa Town Council and businesses within its vicinity are amongst NEPC's top five clients in northern Namibia.

"This signing ceremony is a result of a courtesy visit I undertook [to the town council office] a year ago. In our discussion, we collectively asked ourselves how the two institutions can support each other to promote our mandates and, through that, bring government efforts closer to the people. "Consequently, NEPC took it upon ourselves to, in the next five years, actively promote the Northern Namibia High Performance and Innovation Centre that Ondangwa is building. We are excited about the impact the project will have on the sport industry. We are grateful to the NEPC board of directors and Ondangwa Town Council's political leadership for supporting this vision that's closely linked to the sport professionalisation drive of our able President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah," said Maletsky.

He added that the partnership was followed by a pledge made during the fundraising gala dinner, which has now culminated in the signing of the agreement.

He noted that sport is a unifier, capable of bringing together even the most unlikely individuals.

"Sport can no longer be seen only as a source of recreation and entertainment, but as a significant contributor to the global economy and a viable avenue for economic growth, sustainable livelihoods and youth empowerment," Maletsky highlighted.

In her state of the nation address, Nandi-Ndaitwah stated that her administration will prioritise the professionalisation of sport, targeted investment promotion and the development of sport infrastructure.

"That's where we come in for investment promotion. What we bring to the table is a platform that reaches over 860 000 people daily. How can we help tell your success story better?" Maletsky remarked.

He emphasised NEPC's role in telling success stories of public enterprises and government institutions.

"NEPC isn't handing out cash. But through this partnership, we will use our platforms and tools to promote and market the project, which is an effort valued at no less than N$276 000 per annum. This could increase to around N$500 000," he noted.

Ondangwa Town Council CEO Ismael Namgongo said they value the partnerships with NEPC.

He stated that it will go a long way in unleashing the town's development plans and create a sense of appreciation for its inhabitants.

"We are grateful that you chose to be our partner. One day, when it is all clear for everyone to see, you will be able to proudly say, 'We fuelled that dream'.

Today signals the beginning of that dream. Unlike other milestones we have achieved in the past, today is not about earthworks, it is not about bricks, and it is not about mortar. It is about vision, partnership and commitment," highlighted Namgongo.

"Your commitment to the project goes beyond a structure. It speaks to your belief in the power of sport to inspire, unite and uplift this nation. This we see it every day in your publications," he remarked.

He added that the planned stadium will stand as a symbol of progress, opportunities and shared purpose.

"It will be a space where champions will be born, talent unleashed and communities come together to celebrate passion, perseverance and unity of purpose," Namgongo acclaimed.