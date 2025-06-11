Namibia: Nakathila Falls to Mason After Valiant Effort

Namibian boxing veteran Jeremiah Nakathila suffered a fifth-round technical knockout loss to American rising star Abdullah Mason in the early hours of Sunday at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

The lightweight clash, originally scheduled for ten rounds, was stopped just one second into Round 5 after a deep cut above Namibian's left eye prompted the ringside doctor to halt the bout.

Nakathila, who was visibly frustrated after being declared unfit to continue, admitted he could no longer see clearly due to the injury.

Despite the outcome, his promoter Nestor Tobias of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy expressed pride in the boxer's performance.

"The cut will heal in due time. We didn't get the result we wanted, but we are proud to have competed at this level and fly the Namibian flag on a global stage," he remarked. "Nakathila did his best, and now it's time for the younger generation to start taking over," he added.

The fight was elevated to main event status after American prospect Keyshawn Davis was withdrawn, thrusting Nakathila and Mason into the spotlight.

Mason, just 21 years old, remains undefeated with a record of 19-0 (17 knock outs KOs). He successfully defended his North American Boxing Organisation (NABO) and North American Boxing Federation (NABF) lightweight titles.

Nakathila, now with a professional record of 26-5 (21 KOs), gave a strong showing early on.

He attempted to land his trademark right hand. However, by rounds three and four, Mason found his rhythm, using slick footwork and precise lefts to break Nakathila down, ripping powerful shots to the body.

The Namibian boxer survived Round 4 despite being repeatedly stunned.

However, the ringside doctor decided he could not continue at the start of the fifth round due to the deep cut.

"It was a good fight. There was nothing difficult until Round 4 when I got cut on my upper left eye," Nakathila said after the match. Mason praised his opponent, but made it clear he is aiming for even bigger opportunities.

"It was a great fight. I knew he had power, so I took my time and broke him down. We're chasing titles now. Anything that can be worked out, I am ready," he stated.

-Additional information by Top Rank Boxing