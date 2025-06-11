Namibia: Nakathila Falls to Mason After Valiant Effort

9 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibian boxing veteran Jeremiah Nakathila suffered a fifth-round technical knockout loss to American rising star Abdullah Mason in the early hours of Sunday at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

The lightweight clash, originally scheduled for ten rounds, was stopped just one second into Round 5 after a deep cut above Namibian's left eye prompted the ringside doctor to halt the bout.

Nakathila, who was visibly frustrated after being declared unfit to continue, admitted he could no longer see clearly due to the injury.

Despite the outcome, his promoter Nestor Tobias of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy expressed pride in the boxer's performance.

"The cut will heal in due time. We didn't get the result we wanted, but we are proud to have competed at this level and fly the Namibian flag on a global stage," he remarked. "Nakathila did his best, and now it's time for the younger generation to start taking over," he added.

The fight was elevated to main event status after American prospect Keyshawn Davis was withdrawn, thrusting Nakathila and Mason into the spotlight.

Mason, just 21 years old, remains undefeated with a record of 19-0 (17 knock outs KOs). He successfully defended his North American Boxing Organisation (NABO) and North American Boxing Federation (NABF) lightweight titles.

Nakathila, now with a professional record of 26-5 (21 KOs), gave a strong showing early on.

He attempted to land his trademark right hand. However, by rounds three and four, Mason found his rhythm, using slick footwork and precise lefts to break Nakathila down, ripping powerful shots to the body.

The Namibian boxer survived Round 4 despite being repeatedly stunned.

However, the ringside doctor decided he could not continue at the start of the fifth round due to the deep cut.

"It was a good fight. There was nothing difficult until Round 4 when I got cut on my upper left eye," Nakathila said after the match. Mason praised his opponent, but made it clear he is aiming for even bigger opportunities.

"It was a great fight. I knew he had power, so I took my time and broke him down. We're chasing titles now. Anything that can be worked out, I am ready," he stated.

Caption:

-Additional information by Top Rank Boxing

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.