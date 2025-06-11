Namibia: Lukato Distances NDP From 'Caprivi Agenda'

- The president of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Martin Lukato Lukato has distanced his party from the United Democratic Party's (UDP) Caprivi Strip self-determination agenda.

In a strongly worded social media post on Friday, Lukato, who comes from Makanga in the Zambezi region, stressed that NDP and UDP are two different political parties with different ideologies, objectives and visions.

"NDP's goals, programmes and vision are to fight poverty, unemployment, inequality and corruption in Namibia," he wrote.

Lukato said his party envisions building infrastructure, growing the economy and developing the country.

"NDP believes in inclusivity, peace and unity. UDP - United Democratic Party is the one advocating secession and self-determination of Zambezi region. Fellow Namibians should not get confused or connect NDP to UDP. We never merged before. And there will not be such a merger. Therefore, people should not merge us or think that we too promote or advocate secession. We request not to be dirtied and punished because of UDP's ideas," wrote Lukato. Last Wednesday, three members of the UDP were temporarily detained at the Katima Mulilo police station after leading an unauthorised march to the Office of the Zambezi governor, Lawrence Sampofu, where they wanted to hand over a petition.

The individuals were not charged but were questioned and later released with advice on proper procedures for political activities and gathering.

The UDP group had assembled at the Katima Mulilo open market, where they chanted and sang, calling for the return of exiled leader Mishake Muyongo, who currently resides in Denmark, to form a government.

Muyongo was the leader of a failed attempt to secede the then Caprivi region from Namibia in August 1999.

His supporters were involved in armed attacks on government institutions for the secession of the Caprivi Strip, but the attempt was quashed by Namibian armed forces within days, leading to numerous arrests on charges of sedition and treason, among others. The petition, signed by chairperson Vasco Kabata and secretary Ronnicah Sipiho, calls for self-determination for the Caprivi Strip/Zambezi region. Sampofu was not available to receive the group's petition on Wednesday. -Nampa