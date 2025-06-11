Namibia: Exxonmobil Renews Commitment to StEM

The ExxonMobil Foundation, the primary philanthropic arm of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the United States, has renewed its agreement with Junior Achievement (JA) Africa for the second year of the ExxonMobil Foundation STEM Africa competition with an increased grant of US$385 000 (aout N$6.8 million). The programme aims to equip approximately 3 000 students across Nigeria, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique with critical science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills through experiential learning.

JA Africa, which has a presence in 23 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, is one of the continent's largest and most impactful youth-serving non-governmental organisations.

It offers hands-on learning in areas such as work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship and ethics.

In its inaugural year, the initiative reached more than 6 000 students through weekly STEM quizzes, zonal competitions and hands-on innovation camps.

Over 2 780 students advanced to zonal competitions, with 420 finalists selected for national STEM Innovation Camps.

These learning experiences, featuring mentorship from ExxonMobil engineers, interactive workshops and real-world design challenges, proved transformative.

Most (96%) of the participants said they are now open to or actively pursuing Scareers.

In addition, 83% reported improved problem-solving skills.

The programme significantly narrowed the knowledge gap, particularly in Angola and Nigeria, where students' lowest quiz scores improved by 299% and 212%, respectively.

"Investing in young African minds is key to building a workforce capable of addressing tomorrow's global challenges," said Alvin Abraham, president of the ExxonMobil Foundation.

"We're proud to continue this initiative with JA Africa and witness how students transform their ideas into impactful solutions," he added.

At the end of the programme, students who deliver the most promising STEM solutions will be selected to represent their countries at a major regional industry conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

There, they will interact with industry leaders, present their innovations, and gain exposure to global perspectives in energy and technology.

"Inspiring innovation in Africa's youth today will define the continent's position in tomorrow's global economy," said Simi Nwogugu, president and CEO of JA Africa. "We're thrilled to partner again with the ExxonMobil Foundation to nurture these vital STEM competencies. This is an investment in the future of Africa," she stated.