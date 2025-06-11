Namibia: Vandalism, Theft Rock Kalimbeza

9 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Kalimbeza — The Kalimbeza Rice Project in the Zambezi region is reeling from relentless theft and vandalism, and deputy minister of agriculture Ruth Masake has appealed to the local community to take ownership of government infrastructure and protect it.

During a recent site visit, Masake urged residents to regard public assets as their own, adding that the ongoing destruction of property, particularly the solar-powered irrigation systems, poses a serious threat to both employment and regional food security.

"You must feel a sense of belonging. All the property the Namibian government is building here is yours," she said.

The damage has not only been physical - but it has also been deeply financial. According to officials, the first six solar panels to be stolen cost approximately N$39 480 and a more recent theft incident involving three additional panels is estimated at N$58 000, pushing the cumulative loss to about N$100 000.

To make matters worse, the constant vandalism of the perimeter fence - which is crucial for keeping livestock out of rice fields - will require another N$40 000 to repair.

These recurring costs have become an unsustainable burden on the government's budget and a risk to the project's viability.

"If you close this one [project], we are closing job opportunities," Masake warned. "If you don't feel the sense of ownership, there's no way you are going to manage it."

Patrick Kompeli, the Kalimbeza project manager, described a frustrating cycle of theft and repairs.

"First, they took 12 panels. We replaced them. Then they came back and took four. We replaced them again," Kompeli said.

