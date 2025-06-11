Namibia: Beauties Lift Trophy

The 2024/25 FNB Women's Super League season wrapped up in style on Saturday, with Salome Iyambo's Beauties FC claiming the championship title in dominant fashion.

Finishing the season unbeaten after 22 rounds, Beauties amassed an impressive 58 points to top the 12-team table.

Their flawless run pushed former champions FC Ongos Ladies into second place with 54 points, while African Stars Queens secured third with 48 points.

The champions walked away with a N$250 000 prize, while runners-up FC Ongos received N$150 000.

African Stars Queens earned N$100 000.

On the individual front, FC Ongos' star striker Memory Ngonda stole the spotlight, bagging both the Player of the Season and Top Goalscorer awards.

She netted an astounding 39 goals, including four hat-tricks, capping off a stellar campaign.

Head coach of Beauties Iyambo commended the players for their energy and dedication as well as being undefeated all season.

"We wanted to reclaim our glory days from when I was a player at Beauties," she added.

Ngonda was happy with her achievement.

"I always aim to improve and contribute as much as I can.

I worked hard in training, stayed focused during matches, and stayed consistent throughout the season, which helped me reach this milestone.

"Honestly, I am really proud of this achievement. It reflects the team's support and my dedication," she said.