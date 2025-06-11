Ghana: President's Call for Solidarity, Compassion, Mutual Care Among Ghanaians Apt

Muslims in Ghana last Friday joined the global Islamic community to celebrate this year's Eid-ul- Adha festival. It is observed as a sequel to Eid-ul-Fitr, another important event on the Islamic calendar.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is a significant festival in Islam. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah.

The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijja, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. As part of the celebrations, Muslims perform a congregational prayer known as Salat al-Eid, followed by a sermon.

A central ritual of the festival is the sacrificial slaughtering of animals, usually goats, sheep, or cows. The meat is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the less fortunate.

It is also a time when members of the faith exchange gifts, visit family and friends, and engage in charitable acts, including sharing meals with the underprivileged.

For every Muslim, participating in this sacred event demonstrates not only devotion and submission to Allah's will, but also emphasises the values of sacrifice, compassion, and community.

The celebration further highlights the importance of generosity, kindness, and charity, while strengthening family and community bonds through shared traditions and festivities.

Though primarily a religious event, in Ghana the festival transcends faith boundaries, as even non-Muslims join in the celebrations. The congregational prayer, perhaps the most significant part of the occasion, has evolved into more than just a religious activity.

It has become a symbol of national cohesion, unity, and peaceful coexistence. The President, representing the spirit of the nation, participates annually in the ceremony at the Independence Square, lending it national significance.

As in previous years, this year's celebration was attended by thousands of adherents and graced by President John Dramani Mahama, who delivered a speech as the special guest of honour.

In his address, the President urged the Muslim community, and the nation as a whole to pray for peace in Bawku, Gaza, Sudan, and other regions plagued by conflict.

The Ghanaian Times commends the President for using the occasion to underscore the need for solidarity, compassion, and mutual care among Ghanaians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is our view that the call could not have been made on a better platform than at the Eid prayers. In this period of global adversities where conflict has become the rule rather than exception, the need to drum home the need for citizens to embrace peace is more than welcoming.

In the same vein, The Ghanaian Times believes that the Chief Imam's call for global peace and moral renewal to help build a better world is important, given the turmoil the world finds itself today.

The need for mutual respect to promote peace and social cohesion is one that is non-negotiable.

The Chief Imam's call for strict adherence to the ban on drumming and noise-making imposed by the Ga people during the Homowo festival is a demonstration of how tolerance to different faiths have preserved the peace of the country.

This year's Eid-ul-Adha must not just be about feasting, but a period for solemn reflections, prayers and love for one another. Ghana has enjoyed years of religious harmony and tolerance; let's continue to embrace this path and show to the global community that it is possible to live in harmony despite our religious diferences.