Ghana: 'Ssnit Contribution, a Must for All Football Clubs'

Football clubs in the country, especially Premier and Division One league clubs have been urged to honour Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions of players, most of which are in arrears at the closure of the current season.

Mr Nkoo Joseph, a staff and advocate of the SSNIT -Footballers Registration project, said the payments were responsibilities of the clubs and must be cleared for the players to enjoy decent lives after their respective careers.

In a chat with The Times Sports, Mr Nkoo, who doubles as the Accra Representative of Berekum Chelsea Football Club, disclosed that only a few clubs have honoured this obligation.

At the Premier League level, he mentioned that there was some improvement in payments although a few were far behind.

He praised clubs like WAFA, Elmina Sharks, Accra Great Olympics and many others who are doing far better than some of the Premier division clubs despite playing in a lower tier.

According to him, SSNIT was currently operating a number schemes tailored for Ghanaian workers, including footballers who have a shorter work span.

Among them are the Old Age Pension which is paid monthly to replace part of the lost income of a member (footballer/management member/technical team member) who retires compulsorily or voluntarily after contributing at least 180 months and attaining a minimum age of 55 years for reduced or 60 for full Pension.

Furthermore, he also mentioned the Survivors' Lump Sum for a deceased footballer or a Pensioner who dies before age 75; Invalidity Pension for a footballer who is declared permanently unfit to work due to physical or mental disability regardless of age and the Emigration benefits which is paid to foreign players of the scheme.

Mr Nkoo reminded the clubs, especially the new entrants to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) - Swedru All Blacks, Techiman Eleven Wonders and Hohoe United - to honour the debts of the scheme to start the new season on a clean bill.