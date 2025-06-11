Ghana: Hearts Pip Samartex

Accra Hearts of Oak secured their first Premier League victory over defending league champions, Samartex FC, yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium in an action-packed Ghana Premier

League (GPL) match day 34 clash that ended 1-0.

A towering header from defender Konadu Yiadom in the 57th minute was all the Phobians needed to break the voodoo against the defending league champions, who had never lost to the Phobians.

Unbeaten in their last four home league games, winning two and drawing two while keeping three clean sheets in the process, the Phobians came into the game hoping to cap off the season with a victory to aid them in securing a top-four finish.

And rightly so, the fiercely contested game was settled in their favour.

The Phobians started the game pressing for the opener, with Hamza Issah, Mauwli Wayo, and Konadu Yiadom testing the reflexes of goalkeeper Zakari Musah in goal for Samartex with shots on target.

Hearts' striker, Kwabena Boateng, had a glorious opportunity to put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute, but his point-blank shot was saved by Musah.

Six minutes from the break, goalkeeper Benjamin Asare came to the rescue of the Phobians, diving to save a shot from Mamah inside the box.

Back from the break, the Phobians finally found joy after a corner kick taken from the right by Raphael Amponsah was headed home by Yiadom for the only goal of the game.

Samartex FC responded impressively but some agile goalkeeping from Asare kept his side in the lead to take all the three points