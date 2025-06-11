Ghana: Lands Minister Rallies Support for 'Tree for Life' Afforestation Campaign

9 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has called on all Ghanaians to embrace the 'Tree for Life' Reforestation Initiative, underscoring its vital importance in restoring biodiversity, mitigating climate change, and safeguarding the nation's ecological future.

Officially launched in March this year by President John Dramani Mahama in Nkawie, Ashanti Region, the initiative is a cornerstone of the government's broader strategy to revive degraded lands, bolster forest reserves, and foster long-term environmental resilience.

Speaking at the "One Child, One Tree" commemorative tree-planting exercise on World Environment Day on Thursday at Kwabenya Community Senior High School, President Mahama commended Mr Buah's visionary leadership in spearheading the "Tree for Life" program, which is set to transform Ghana's environmental landscape.

The ambitious initiative aims to plant 30 million trees by the end of the year, with carefully selected seedlings tailored to local ecosystems. Guided by educators and environmental officers, the program will also integrate a new instructional model, "Child Beyond Academic Skills," designed to instill responsibility, environmental stewardship, and practical life skills--including tree planting and creative activities like painting.

Mr Buah stressed the power of individual action in a passionate address to Parliament ahead of the launch: "The 'Tree for Life' initiative is a month-long nationwide campaign running from June 5th to 30th, therefore everyone will have the opportunity to participate in the programme. I will encourage members of Parliament to be involved in the national tree planting exercise actively".

He further emphasised that the success of this initiative hinges on collective effort, calling on schools, religious institutions, corporate organisations, and citizens to join forces in this critical environmental mission.

To support the initiative, the Ministry, in partnership with key stakeholders, will distribute a diverse array of seedlings adapted to regional climates, including timber, fruit, and ornamental trees.

These seedlings will be free at the Ministry of Lands, selected Regional Coordinating Council offices, other Ministries, and all District and Regional Forestry Commission offices nationwide.

