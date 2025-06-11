Ghana: Otto Addo Targets Win Against Chad On WCQ Return

Despite being some 87 days away from the next international assignment, Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has already outlined his plans for the game.

The Black Stars, after their involvement in the Unity Cup 2025, return to competitive action in September for the continuation of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (WCQ).

Ghana will face Chad and Mali, two of the teams they have beaten already, in the September window, looking to move an inch closer to another global showpiece qualification.

Addo says plans are already underway, and the first will be to get the maximum points when they travel to play Chad.

"I will be visiting players like I always do when the season starts. I will be watching matches and come together with my team to decide who will come for the next game," he told ghanafa.org.

"We are really looking forward to that; we want to start with a win in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad. Before that, we will start to prepare well.

"There is also a lot of injured players; we will keep in touch with them and stay connected so that when we come together in September, everybody will be ready to do the job."

In their recent outing, the Black Stars lost to Nigeria while beating Trinidad and Tobago in the Unity Cup, which was played in London last month. -Myjoyonline.com