Ghana: Satellite Installer Remanded in Custody for Defiling 3 Girls

A 27-year-old satellite installer has been remanded into police custody by the Asante Akropong Circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District for defiling three girls at Atwima Agogo.

Emmanuel Bonsu pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and will reappear before the court on June 17, this year.

Police Chief Inspector Evans Ayimbisah, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mrs Gloria Mensah Bonsu, that the cases happened at Atwima Agogo.

He revealed that on November 29, 2024, the first victim, a 14-year old form two pupil, was washing her clothes outside the house while her mother had gone to town.

He said the accused, who was passing by lured her into an uncompleted building, pulled out a screwdriver, pointed it at her and ordered her to touch his nipples, for which she complied.

The accused person forcibly had sexual intercourse with her, took to his heels after the act, and left the victim bleeding from her vagina.

Prosecution said on February 2, this year at about 15:00 hours, the second victim, a 15-year-old second year senior high school student visited her friend after classes and when returning home met the accused person who held her hand, dragged her into an uncompleted building.

This time, he pulled out a knife and instructed her to obey his instructions to avoid any harm.

He undressed her, inserted his penis into her vagina and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her, cleaned the victim's vagina with a rag after which he ordered her to leave.

On April 28, the third victim, an 11-year-old junior high school pupil, was home with her other siblings when a witness in the case sent her on an errand, the prosecution told the court.

On her way, she met the accused who sexually abused her by spitting on his penis before inserting it into her vagina.

Chief Inspector Ayimbisah explained that the complainants who were mothers of the victims reported the cases to the Abuakwa police leading to the arrest of the accused on May 16 at Atwima Agogo.

An identification parade was conducted, and the victims identified the accused person as the one who defiled them.

In his caution statement, he denied the offence but after further investigations he was charged and brought before the court. --GNA