Ghana: Red Crescent Society Distributes Over 1000 Pieces of Packaged Meat to Mark Eid-UL-Adha

The Red Crescent Society of the United Arab Emirate on Saturday provided packages of sacrificial meat to over 1,000 Muslims in Accra to mark the Eid-ul Adha celebrations.

In addition, a number of cows were also distributed to Muslim organisation to observe the festival of feast.

The kind gesture form part of its Al-Adhani annual project being implemented in partnership with Islamic Council on Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEH) to supports individuals to observe the Eid- ul- Adha Sacrifice of Feast.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times, the chairman of ICODEH, Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, expressed appreciation to the Red Crescent for keeping faith with the values of the organisation in always supporting Muslims, especially the needy ones to enjoy the Eid-ul- Adha.

He said the value of Eid-ul- Adha which commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham who obeyed Allah's command to sacrifice his Son Ishmael, and in the process Allah offered him a ramp to do the sacrifice, must be upheld and observed by Muslims.

He said the project put smiles in the faces of the Muslim community, and non- Muslims as well, demonstrating the values of love, care and support.

Sheikh Ibrahim expressed the need for Muslims to imbibe the spirit of sacrificing for Allah's continuous blessings and mercy upon mankind.

A number of beneficiaries interviewed by The Ghanaian Times gave thanks and praises to Allah for making possible to be part of the celebration.

They also expressed gratitude to the Red Crescent/ICODEH partnership in the annual distribution of meat on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.