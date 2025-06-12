Nigeria: Tinubu's Democracy Day Broadcast Cancelled, President to Address Nation From National Assembly

11 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

As part of the events marking Nigeria's 26th Democracy Day anniversary, the traditional Presidential Broadcast originally scheduled for June 12 has been cancelled.

In an official statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, the cancellation is due to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's confirmed attendance at the Joint Session of the National Assembly, where he will deliver his Democracy Day address instead.

"All other plans remain unchanged as previously announced," the statement noted.

The theme of this year's Democracy Day celebration is "Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria's Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms." The theme reflects the administration's emphasis on building upon democratic milestones through institutional and structural reforms.

President Tinubu's address from the National Assembly is expected to highlight the government's reform agenda, the importance of national unity, and the collective responsibility of citizens and institutions in sustaining democratic governance.

This year marks 26 years since Nigeria's return to democratic rule in 1999. June 12 was designated as Democracy Day in honor of the widely acclaimed 1993 presidential election, considered one of the freest and fairest in the nation's history.

