Nigeria: Where Were You During June 12 Struggle? Dele Momodu Tackles Wike

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, has accused the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of acting as Nigeria's founding father.

Momodu made the allegation while commenting on the crisis rocking the PDP during an interview on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Wednesday.

He accused Wike of hijacking party decisions, destabilising internal structures, and further questioned Wike's democratic credentials.

Momodu added that despite the battle to establish democracy, the system is gradually being damaged.

He said, "I'm very happy that today coincides with the lead-up to June 12 (Democracy Day), so that if we still have any iota of conscience left, we'll realise we have damaged this democracy," he said.

"The summary of it all is that on the eve of June 12, Nigeria is virtually back to civilian dictators who don't care how you feel or what you think. Nigerians are hungry.

"We've damaged this democracy, and I hope we've not damaged it beyond repair because the audacity, the effrontery of this set of politicians--whether in the executive, legislature, or local government--is totally unbelievable.

"It sounds ridiculous that one man, who should be busy in Abuja, is dictating where the PDP presidential ticket should go in 2027. What Wike is doing is a rehash of what he did in Rivers State--and he is clearly doing so with the backing of those at the top.

"Where was Wike during the June 12 struggle? Who knew him then? But today, he speaks as if he's the founding father of Nigeria."