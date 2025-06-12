Namibia Not Affected By New U.S. Travel Ban

11 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The United States (US) embassy in Windhoek has confirmed that Namibia is not included in the latest US entry restrictions announced by president Donald Trump, reassuring Namibian citizens that their visa eligibility and travel to the US remain unchanged.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the embassy addressed a presidential proclamation by Trump on 9 June which restricts entry into the US for nationals of several countries due to what they describe as "national security and public safety deficiencies."

The statement stresses that Namibia is not among the affected nations, and there are no new limitations on visa eligibility for Namibian citizens.

"The United States values its people-to-people ties with Namibia, and Namibians who follow US immigration rules continue to be welcomed as visitors, students and business travellers," they said.

The embassy also reiterated that the existing level two travel advisory for Namibia remains in place. This advisory, which urges travellers to "exercise increased caution" due to health and crime considerations, is a routine annual update and does not impose any restrictions on travel or visa processing.

"Namibia's advisory level is consistent with many other countries globally and should not be interpreted as a punitive measure," the embassy noted.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.