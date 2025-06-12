Kenya: U.S. Embassy Calls for Transparent Probe Into Albert Ojwang's Death

Nairobi — The United States Embassy in Nairobi has called for a transparent and thorough investigation into the death of Albert Ojwang, joining a growing chorus of voices demanding accountability over the incident that has sparked public outcry.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Embassy extended its condolences to Ojwang's family and friends, acknowledging the widespread concerns surrounding the circumstances of his death.

"Noting concerns around the circumstances of Ojwang's death, the Embassy supports calls from government, parliamentarians, and Kenyan citizens for accountability through a transparent investigation," the statement read

The Embassy further urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), which is currently handling the case, to expedite its inquiry and ensure it is comprehensive.

It also called on the Kenyan government to facilitate IPOA's work by providing the necessary access and support.

"We urge the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct its ongoing investigation swiftly and thoroughly," the Embassy said.

"We also call on the Kenyan government to ensure IPOA has the access and support needed to perform its duties."

Ojwang's death has triggered widespread demands for justice from human rights groups, lawmakers, and members of the public, with many pointing to possible police involvement.

Earlier on Wednesday, six police officers were officially named as the individuals who arrested the social media influencer.

Details by IPOA show that the officers picked Ojwang' from the Leaders Center in Homa Bay County on Friday, June 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi told senators that Sergeant Sigei, Sergeant Wesley Kirui, and Police Constables Dennis Kinyani, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rabudo picked up Ojwang'.

"The team arrested the deceased and took him to Mawego Police Station," Mwangi stated.

According to IPOA, after being booked at Mawego, Ojwang' was later removed from the station and transferred to Nairobi, where he was placed in custody at Central Police Station.

His death occurred shortly thereafter while still in police hands.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Monday, June 10, ruled out suicide and revealed that Ojwang' suffered a head injury caused by blunt force trauma, along with neck compression and multiple subcutaneous bruises

IPOA disclosed that they obtained formal statements from all six officers involved in arrest, as well as from other potential witnesses including a fellow detainee who was held at Central Police Station at the same time as Ojwang'.

The oversight body told the house that the CCTV system at Central Police Station in Nairobi was tampered with in the preliminary findings ruling out the theory that Ojwang' committed suicide while in police custody.

The CCTV recording device at the station was seized and sent for forensic analysis, which confirmed foul play.

"The CCTV system located at the OCS office had been interfered with. The post-mortem showed that Ojwang' died from a head injury caused by blunt force trauma, neck compression, and multiple bruises on his body. This clearly shows he did not die by suicide," she said.

IPOA told the Senate that their team had visited and documented the crime scene to preserve evidence and better understand what took place.

They collected blood samples from the area and analyzed the pattern of blood at the scene. Police documents related to Ojwang's arrest and detention were also taken from the Central Police Station.

IPOA also confirmed that five officers who arrested Ojwang' had already given statements. They also contacted the deceased's family and identified possible witnesses who may help shed more light on the case.

However, Mwangi explained that several important steps in the investigation are still pending.