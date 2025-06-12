Uganda: Ministry of Health Dismisses Claims of Covid-19 Resurgence

The Ministry of Health has dismissed reports suggesting a resurgence of COVID-19 in Uganda, calling the claims misleading and based on recycled information.

"There is no resurgence of COVID-19 in Uganda," the Ministry clarified in a press release dated June 11, 2025. "The circulating messages are old clips being re-shared by unscrupulous individuals to mislead the members of the public."

Signed by Dr. Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services, the statement assured the public that the country's COVID-19 situation remains stable and under full control, three years after the last major outbreak.

"The Ministry reassures the public that there is no resurgence of COVID-19 in Uganda, and the national situation remains stable and fully under control, since the end of the major COVID-19 outbreak three years ago," Dr. Olaro stated.

He noted that the Ministry has maintained vigilant monitoring to detect any public health threats early and respond swiftly. "The Ministry has consistently monitored trends to ensure early detection and prompt response."

The statement also addressed growing concerns over new COVID-19 strains being reported in other parts of the world, noting that the Ministry is collaborating with stakeholders to keep Ugandans safe.

"The Ministry continues to monitor information about new strains of COVID-19 being reported in various parts of the world and working in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure the continued safety of the population," the statement said.

Dr. Olaro praised Uganda's strengthened surveillance and response system, which he said remains fully operational and capable of handling any future threats.

"Uganda continues to benefit from a strong surveillance and response system, which has been built over time and remains fully active and capable of detecting and addressing public health threats."

He urged anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to seek treatment from the nearest health facility. "If anyone exhibits flu-like symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please visit the nearest health facility for appropriate treatment and management."

The Ministry also appealed to the public to continue practicing good hygiene and rely only on credible information from official sources.

"The Ministry remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of all Ugandans, and encourages the public to maintain good hygiene practices including washing your hands with clean water and soap or using an alcohol-based sanitiser and remain alert to credible updates from official sources."