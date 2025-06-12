Tanzania Injects 69.2bn/ - for Livestock Vaccination Campaign

11 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has allocated 69.2bn/- for a nationwide livestock vaccination and identification campaign targeting five priority diseases.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to control and eradicate these diseases and to open up international market opportunities for livestock and related products.

The national campaign is set to officially begin on June 16, 2025, with a launch event to be held in Bariadi, Simiyu Region. The Guest of Honour is expected to be the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking to journalists on June 11, 2025, in Dodoma, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Ashatu Kijaji, stated that the campaign reflects the government's ongoing commitment to improving animal health across the country. Tanzania is estimated to have 39.2 million cattle, 28.6 million goats, 9.7 million sheep, 108.2 million chickens, and 4.1 million pigs.

Dr. Kijaji explained that alongside the vaccination efforts, the campaign will also involve the identification and registration of livestock using electronic ear tags for all animals vaccinated. This step aims to enhance livestock traceability, strengthen food safety, and increase competitiveness in global markets.

The vaccination campaign will be carried out by government experts at the local government authority level. It will also involve approximately 3,540 recent graduates from livestock training institutes who are currently unemployed. These graduates will be hired temporarily to serve as animal health specialists during the campaign.

Minister Kijaji urged all livestock keepers to fully cooperate by bringing their animals to designated vaccination centers according to schedules that will be provided in their respective areas. She emphasized that this is a valuable opportunity for farmers to improve the health and productivity of their livestock and to gain easier access to international markets.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.