Tanzania Injects 69.2bn/ - for Livestock Vaccination Campaign

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has allocated 69.2bn/- for a nationwide livestock vaccination and identification campaign targeting five priority diseases.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to control and eradicate these diseases and to open up international market opportunities for livestock and related products.

The national campaign is set to officially begin on June 16, 2025, with a launch event to be held in Bariadi, Simiyu Region. The Guest of Honour is expected to be the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking to journalists on June 11, 2025, in Dodoma, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Ashatu Kijaji, stated that the campaign reflects the government's ongoing commitment to improving animal health across the country. Tanzania is estimated to have 39.2 million cattle, 28.6 million goats, 9.7 million sheep, 108.2 million chickens, and 4.1 million pigs.

Dr. Kijaji explained that alongside the vaccination efforts, the campaign will also involve the identification and registration of livestock using electronic ear tags for all animals vaccinated. This step aims to enhance livestock traceability, strengthen food safety, and increase competitiveness in global markets.

The vaccination campaign will be carried out by government experts at the local government authority level. It will also involve approximately 3,540 recent graduates from livestock training institutes who are currently unemployed. These graduates will be hired temporarily to serve as animal health specialists during the campaign.

Minister Kijaji urged all livestock keepers to fully cooperate by bringing their animals to designated vaccination centers according to schedules that will be provided in their respective areas. She emphasized that this is a valuable opportunity for farmers to improve the health and productivity of their livestock and to gain easier access to international markets.