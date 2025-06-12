Tanzania, China Commit to Deepen Economic Diplomacy

Changsha, China — TANZANIA and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen economic diplomacy and strengthening their historic bilateral relationship.

The commitment was reached during a meeting between Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, and China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, held on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Coordinators' Meeting in Changsha.

Minister Wang Yi emphasized China's dedication to advancing the longstanding partnership established by the founding fathers of the two nations Mwalimu Julius Nyerere of Tanzania and Mao Zedong of China.

As part of this commitment, China pledged to support the timely rehabilitation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) line, a symbol of enduring China-Africa solidarity.

Minister Wang also reiterated China's support for Tanzania's development ambitions, including financial and technical assistance for strategic national projects aimed at accelerating economic growth.

In response, Minister Kombo expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its consistent support across various development sectors.

He outlined Tanzania's key priorities under the FOCAC framework, including infrastructure development, agricultural transformation, industrial growth, and human capital investment.

Kombo also called on China to ease access procedures for Tanzanian goods to penetrate the Chinese market more effectively.

The FOCAC Coordinators' Meeting, taking place from June 11-12, is part of broader diplomatic efforts by Tanzania to implement its new foreign policy, which emphasizes economic diplomacy and the promotion of investment, trade, and tourism opportunities.

While in China, Minister Kombo also held talks with the Deputy Mayor of Hunan Province, Yang Wei, focusing on strengthening partnerships between Tanzanian and Chinese cities.

Additionally, he chaired a preparatory meeting with Tanzanian embassy staff and his delegation to discuss Tanzania's agenda for the FOCAC ministerial sessions.