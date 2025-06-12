Tanzania: Bongo Flava Sings the Beauty of Tanzania's Tourist Attractions

Dar es Salaam — THE sky-high success of Bongo flava music has done a commendable job in promoting Tanzanian culture and the country's tourist attractions, and today it is one of the most visited nations in Africa.

THE Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) revealed that arts and culture helped to promote the country's tourist attractions as they have opened new opportunities for international visitors to explore Tanzania.

These efforts are significantly contributing to the growth of both the tourism sector and the national economy.

This statement was made by TTB's Marketing Manager, Ms. Vivian Temi, in Dar es Salaam while welcoming Tanzanian musician Abraham Mutongole, who returned from South Africa after winning a prestigious international award - Tourism Video 2025 - Tourism Destination -- organized by the International Tourism Festival Africa Awards (ITFFA).

Ms. Vivian explained that the award was earned through Mutongole's tourism-themed song titled "Tanzania Unforgettable," which uniquely showcases the beauty and diversity of Tanzania's tourist attractions. She emphasized that TTB recognizes the great value in partnering with artists to creatively promote the nation, especially through music and videos that inspire tourism.

"We will continue working with artists from different genres to ensure our attractions are promoted innovatively and to international standards. This will not only boost tourism but also benefit communities at large," said Vivian.

In his remarks, Abraham Mutongole expressed gratitude to the TTB leadership and the people of Tanzania for their support, noting that his win proves how powerful art can be as a tool for development. He added that through his music, he has successfully highlighted Tanzania's beauty, drawing international attention and encouraging travel to the country.

"This project has brought positive results for the country, and now it's time for other artists to be patriotic and use their talents to promote Tanzania and its abundant attractions," Mutongole stated.

The awards ceremony took place in South Africa on June 6, 2025, marking the seventh edition of the International Tourism Festival Africa Awards (ITFFA).