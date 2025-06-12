Ethiopia: Amnesty Says Journalist Tesfalem's Arrest a 'Troubling New Reality' in Ethiopia, Calls for His Release

Addis Abeba — Amnesty International has condemned the arbitrary arrest and detention of Tesfalem Waldyes, Editor-in-Chief of "Ethiopia Insider", calling the incident emblematic of a "troubling new reality" in the country.

Tesfalem was reportedly detained by intelligence officers on Sunday without explanation or due process. Amnesty described the act as part of an escalating pattern of state surveillance and repression targeting individuals for their private views and journalistic work.

"This incident reflects a troubling new reality in Ethiopia, where authorities are now monitoring people's private lives and opinions," the organization said in a statement. "His arbitrary arrest and detention also highlight the rapidly escalating nature of authoritarian practices in the country."

The rights group also criticized the international community, stating that Ethiopia's development partners have failed to take meaningful steps to uphold freedom of expression and hold the government accountable.

Amnesty has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Tesfalem and urged the Ethiopian government to respect fundamental rights and the rule of law. As of this report, authorities have not commented on the arrest.

Calling for his release in a statement yesterday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said his continued detention despite a court-ordered release "underscores the Ethiopian government's disregard for judicial processes and press freedom."

"Authorities must immediately release Tesfalem unconditionally," CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo said. "The detention of Tesfalem Waldyes, even after a court ordered his release, underscores the Ethiopian government's disregard for judicial processes and press freedom."