Nigeria: Northeast Nigeria to Experience Power Disruptions, As TCN Begins Construction of Transmission Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has commenced the construction of a construction work along the 330kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe transmission line to connect the new Bauchi 330kV transmission substation to the grid.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Wednesday said the work which began on 10 June, is expected to be completed by 14 June 2025.

During the construction period, she said Gombe and Biu transmission substations will receive power through the Dadin-Kowa Hydro Power Plant and Maiduguri substation, supported by the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP).

As a result, she said there will be a temporary reduction in bulk electricity supply to Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies for onward distribution to their customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Ashaka, Savannah, Damaturu/Potiskum, and Biu.

She added that only Yola and Jalingo will, however, experience full power outages during the five-day project duration.

According to her, a new transmission tower is also being installed to enhance the resilience and flexibility of the network, allowing the Bauchi and Gombe substations to act as mutual backups in the event of maintenance or fault.

Additionally, she said Jos will be able to supply Bauchi substation directly through a 132kV transmission line whenever the primary 330kV connection via Gombe is unavailable.

"This arrangement enhances power reliability, diversifies transmission routes, and improves emergency response efficiency," Ms Mbah said.

She said TCN remains committed to strengthening Nigeria's electricity infrastructure to facilitate a more stable and effective bulk power supply.

"The company appeals for the patience of affected consumers during the period and assures that normal electricity delivery will resume immediately after the project's completion," she added.

In October last year, the TCN said its 330kV Ugwaji-Apir Double Circuit transmission lines 1 & 2 tripped due to a fault, resulting in a forced power outage affecting the communities in the North-east, North-west and parts of North-central.