Rwanda: Eastern Province - Over 400 Theft Cases Reported in Five Months

Rwanda National Police in Eastern Province on Wednesday, June 11, paraded five suspected members of a violent gang accused of destabilizing communities in Kayonza and Gatsibo districts through a series of organized thefts and assaults.

The group of six young men -- including two biological brothers, their cousin, and two neighbours -- is said to have been behind a string of robberies targeting shops, infrastructure, and public facilities. The five suspects are in custody, while one of their members is believed to have fled to Uganda.

Speaking to the press, Eastern Province Police Spokesperson SP Hamdun Twizeyimana said the suspected ringleader admitted to engaging in criminal acts for more than three years. The suspects aged between 19 and 26 will now be handed over to prosecutors for further legal action.

"These young men operated near Kayonza District offices, along the Kayonza-Nyagatare road, and on the Kayonza-Ngoma highway. They disguised themselves in community night patrol uniforms and used traditional weapons to carry out their crimes," SP Twizeyimana said.

The suspects were operating mainly in Kayonza and Kiramuruzi. They had good knowledge of these areas, having been born there, it was said.

"On April 22, they broke into two shops in Kiramuruzi, injuring a security guard and stealing eight phones and a radio. On May 3, they broke padlocks to access another store, making away with 150 phones and a laptop. On May 14, at Hirwa Shop, the group allegedly stole 500 phones, Rwf3 million in cash, and five luxury watches, all while masked."

On May 1, he said, they are reported to have attacked the MTN center in Kayonza, breaking down the door, stealing Rwf8 million in cash, and a money safe containing Rwf15 million. A guard was stabbed, and a fuel station attendant was injured during the same operation.

"These are not isolated incidents," SP Twizeyimana emphasized.

"They are part of a broader pattern of youth gang activity. We've also arrested 55 members of another group known as Abazalendo in Rukara sector, Kayonza District, who were primarily operating around mining areas."

The police operation, carried out in collaboration with area residents, also led to the arrest of three additional suspects, while three others are still being pursued in Bugesera District.

The wave of arrests comes amid rising concern over rural and urban crime. According to police data, in the past five months alone, 443 cases of theft were reported in different areas of the province, with 518 suspects arrested. Up to 162 cows were stolen with 83 people reportedly involved in cattle theft.

As reported, 48 motorcycles were stolen in 44 incidents -- often dismantled and parts mixed with others.

Up to 555 robbery cases involving snatching were reported, with 690 suspects arrested -- 95 in Bugesera, 115 in Nyagatare, and 45 in Rwamagana, and significant numbers in Ngoma, Kirehe, Kayonza and Gatsibo districts.

According to SP Hamdun Twizeyimana, the Kayonza-Kiramuruzi gang was highly coordinated, with some members focused on stealing while others were on the lookout and provided protection to their colleagues.

SP Twizeyimana issued a firm warning to thieves.

"We urge youth to seek or create legal employment. The Police will not relent. We call on the public to remain alert and proactive. These acts often happen within communities, residents must not look away as this happens and should report cases timely which is key to stopping this criminality."

He also appealed to the public to take care of public infrastructure, which benefits all Rwandans, including electric cables, tank covers, internet cables, and road fixtures.

In the past three months, 400 to 600 meters of electric wire -- essential for powering homes -- were stolen in the region.

"We ask citizens to report any suspicious activity related to public property theft. This infrastructure is for everyone, and we must protect it, together," Twizeyimana said.

Authorities pledged continued action to track and apprehend all involved in theft and violence in the region.

Twizeyimana urged people in the region to buy equipment from trusted shops and avoid black markets.