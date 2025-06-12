Nigeria: Oshiomhole Accused of Blocking Airport Entrance After Missing His Flight

Former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has been accused of blocking the terminal gate of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), domestic wing in Lagos, after missing his Abuja-bound flight.

Oshiomhole, now a sitting Senator, reportedly arrived the airport by 6:20am for a flight that was to depart by 6:30am.

When he was told that his flight had departed, he reportedly blocked the entrance preventing other passengers from gaining entrance to the terminal.

Video footage of the drama sighted by our correspondent showed the Senator blocking the entrance.

In a statement titled, "Unruly Conduct by Prominent Politician at Lagos Airport: Air Peace Reaffirms Zero Tolerance for Violence," the airline condemned the incident.

The airline said the prominent individual in question arrived at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) at approximately 06:10 AM for Flight P47120 scheduled to depart Lagos for Abuja at 06:30 AM.

"In line with our standard on-time departure policy, the boarding process had closed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

"Upon being informed of the missed flight, the politician resorted to violence, physically assaulting our staff and forcefully barricading the terminal's entrance. He went as far as sealing the entry gate and manning the access point, effectively obstructing other passengers from gaining entry into the terminal. This unacceptable behavior caused significant disruption to ongoing operations and affected numerous travelers scheduled for various flights. To minimize further inconvenience, Air Peace swiftly activated an operational contingency plan to board affected passengers through an alternate terminal, ensuring the continuity of their travel plans.

"We are deeply saddened that such a high-profile figure displayed conduct so unbecoming and disruptive to fellow passengers and our personnel. Air Peace maintains a zero-tolerance stance on violence or any form of aggression against our staff and passengers.

"We urge all guests, to remain civil and cooperative at all times. Aviation operations are bound by strict timelines and safety protocols, and we remain committed to upholding these standards while delivering safe and timely services to the Nigerian public.

"Air Peace continues to stand for discipline, integrity, and respect for due process. No individual, no matter how influential, is above these values."

Another passenger who witnessed the incident at the airport said in a social media post that, "Adams Oshiomhole caused Serious problems at MM1 this Morning. He came late for his Flight. So the Plane took Off. Him and His Security Team then Blocked the Departure point, Insisting that Nobody else should Fly out till they sort Him Out."

A media aide to the governor could not be reached for comment as of press time.