Egypt: President El-Sisi Directs Gov to Accelerate Implementation of Projects

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasized on Wednesday 11 June ,2025. the need to accelerate the implementation of projects, monitor them regularly and ensure they are established in the best possible manner, with the aim of contributing to the development of assets and maximizing their benefit.

He also stressed the importance of good governance in managing resources and assets according to the highest standards. The President directed that partnerships with the private sector should be strengthened, enabling it to play its role in supporting development.

This came during a meeting held on wednesday 11 june 2025 between President Sisi and Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Gen. Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Gen. Ahmed El-Azazy.

Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that President Sisi was briefed during the meeting on the progress of projects being implemented under the first phase of the presidential initiative "Decent Life" for developing the Egyptian countrysideparticularly the construction of water and sewage stations and networks in targeted villages. The President stressed the importance of completing these projects on schedule without delays.

President Sisi also followed up on the implementation status of the strategic plan for seawater desalination. The Minister of Housing reviewed the state's efforts in this area since 2014, noting the establishment of desalination plants in the governorates of Marsa Matrouh, Beheira, South Sinai, Red Sea, Port Said, and Alexandria, as well as five related five-year plans extending to 2050. The President reviewed proposals for the operational mechanisms of desalination plants and the layout of water networks. He emphasized the need to enhance the efficiency of existing plants to maximize benefits and to ensure that ongoing projects are completed on time. He also called for a comprehensive vision for future needs and stressed the importance of localizing the industry related to desalination plant equipment.

Furthermore, President Sisi reviewed the status of several developmental projects and urban development plans in the Northwestern Coast, aimed at increasing investment value and maximizing economic returns.

This includes the project to develop and upgrade the Marina Tourist Center, the "Marina 8" project, the restoration of the Marina archaeological site, and the strategic plan for the West Ras El-Hekma region and New Alamein City.

The President instructed that all constructions, facilities, and roads associated with these projects be completed within the set timeframe.

The President also reviewed the status of projects being carried out by the Ministry of Housing. This included the offering of the tenth phase of the "Beit El-Watan" initiative for Egyptians living abroad, and steps taken by the government to increase the number of available land plots to meet citizens' needs. He also followed up on the latest developments in the "Your Home in Egypt" initiative, as well as the mechanisms for operating and managing public parks in Cairo. The discussion also touched on leveraging international experiences in managing and developing green spaces and enhancing investment activities.