Malawi: Court Set to Decide Mzimba Central Dispute - High Stakes for Mumba and MCP

The High Court in Mzuzu has set Friday, June 13th as the date it will determine whether the ongoing election dispute in Mzimba Central Constituency involving Trade Minister Vitumbiko Mumba and his party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), should proceed in court or be resolved through an out-of-court settlement.

The case, which is before Justice Justus Kishindo, was initially scheduled for an inter partes hearing on June 9th but was postponed due to the Eid ul-Adha holiday. At the heart of the matter is Mumba's dissatisfaction with how the party handled the primary elections in Mzimba Central, where he is vying to represent MCP in the 2025 general elections.

High Stakes for Mumba

Mumba, represented by lawyer Khumbo Soko, is pushing for the court to direct the party to conduct fresh primary elections. His legal challenge reflects deeper concerns about fairness and transparency in MCP's internal processes. According to Soko, the outcome of this case is critical to Mumba's political future and his quest to represent the people of Mzimba Central.

"This court's direction is very important to my client. We are hopeful that the court will consider our concerns and provide a path for fair participation in the democratic process," said Soko.

If the court rules in Mumba's favour, he will likely regain a strong position within the party, especially in a region considered a strategic battleground for MCP. But if the court sides with the party, Mumba could be left sidelined, with limited options ahead of the elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Implications for MCP

The case has also placed MCP under scrutiny, especially regarding its handling of internal elections. Party lawyer Gift Dick Chimowa said MCP is ready to accept the court's guidance but maintained that Mumba's repeated legal challenges may amount to abuse of the judicial system.

"The party is open to the court's direction, but we also believe that this is a matter that may not warrant another injunction. We will respond as the court instructs," Chimowa said.

The dispute has already exposed cracks within MCP, raising questions about internal democracy, transparency, and disciplinary cohesion ahead of the 2025 polls. A decision against the party could force a review of its primary election processes and potentially embolden other dissatisfied aspirants to seek similar legal redress.

Background and What Comes Next

Initially, Mumba proposed an out-of-court resolution, but that effort stalled after MCP moved to have an earlier injunction discharged. Now, both parties await the court's verdict on Friday.

Political analysts warn that how MCP handles this dispute could have long-term consequences on party unity and public trust, especially in northern Malawi, where competition among candidates remains tight.

As the June 13 decision approaches, all eyes are on the High Court--and on what the verdict will mean for Mumba's ambitions and MCP's political credibility.