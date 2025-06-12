Nigeria: Reno Omokri Embarks On Verification Trip of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project

In a bid to counter criticisms and misinformation surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, former presidential spokesperson and public affairs commentator, Reno Omokri, on Tuesday, led a group of journalists and social media influencers on a verification tour of the legacy project.

The team confirmed, with photographic and video evidence, that over 30 kilometers of the project's Phase 1, Section 1, have been fully paved with concrete.

The tour, which began from Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island in Lagos, and extended to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, covered approximately 55 kilometers. The fully paved sections were measured using drone technology and vehicle mileage trackers, confirming that at least 30 kilometers of the highway were motorable and completed as announced by the Federal Government.

Journalists from Arise TV, Premium Times, Vanguard, Control TV, and online content creators including @Iamgbolahon and @tayoamele, participated in the assessment tour, validating Omokri's claim with their independent footage and reports.

According to the documented analysis from the tour, 20 kilometers of the road was fully paved from Ahmadu Bello Way to Okun-Ajah, an additional 2.5 kilometers was paved from the Lekki Free Trade Zone through Orimedo Roundabout to Eleko Central and a further 7.5 kilometers was paved between Eleko Central and back toward Okun-Ajah.

This brings the total verified paved distance to 30 kilometers, while the remaining 22 kilometers of the 55-kilometer stretch remain under active construction.

Addressing journalists during the tour, Omokri emphasised the need for transparency in public discourse and debunked claims by some commentators that only 10 kilometers of the road had been completed.

"I invited you here to verify for yourselves that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is at least 30 kilometers fully paved on the first section and first phase," he stated. "Everything you are going to see today is probably more than 30 kilometers, but we are just stopping at 30 kilometers."

He added that the tour, which extended to the border between Lagos and Ogun States, was aimed at capturing the ongoing progress using both ground and aerial surveillance.

Reacting to criticism and skepticism, Omokri said, "People in government have to develop a thick skin... When people raise questions like this, it is not possible to over-inform them. You can only under-inform them. So, give them the information."

He also drew from his own experience in government, saying, "Under President Goodluck Jonathan, I was the most insulted human being in Nigeria... but here I am. I'm 51 years old, and the insults haven't done me any damage."

Beyond political scrutiny, Omokri hailed the economic prospects of the highway, citing projections by the World Bank.

"The World Bank said this road is going to expand Nigeria's GDP by at least 12 percent," he said. "A plane can land at Murtala Mohammed Airport and tourists will be guided along the coastline, bringing in foreign revenue."

Pointing at residential estates along the route, he added, "The values of these properties are going to increase exponentially, and that is going to add to our GDP."

He urged the public not to politicize or derail the project. "This is a good project. Let us not destroy it. Let us not tear the government down."

Several journalists and influencers on the tour confirmed Omokri's assessment. Gbolahon, a popular digital content creator, stated: "The paved section is even more than 30 kilometers." Journalists from Control TV and other outlets also confirmed the progress observed on-site.

Members of the public interested in accessing the video and photographic evidence from the tour have been advised to send a message via @LagosCalabarHighway#renoomokri.org.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, a flagship infrastructure project of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu, is expected to span over 700 kilometers upon completion and connect multiple southern states, boosting tourism, trade, and interconnectivity.