Zimbabwe: Boy's Mutilated Body Found With Missing Parts in Suspected Ritual Killing

POLICE in Mashonaland West have arrested a 32-year-old Chinhoyi man for allegedly killing a boy before removing some body parts suspectedly for rituals.

The mutilated body was found with the stomach ripped open and the genitals were missing.

The discovery was made on Monday, leading to the arrest of Lloyd Gwenhere of Chogi farm, Inyathi, Chinhoyi.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the gory incident.

"CID Chinhoyi arrested Lloyd Gwenhere aged 32, in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Chogi Farm, Inyathi in Chinhoyi," said Kohwera.

"The victim, Munyaradzi Shumba (9), was found dead with a ripped stomach. The neck and left hand were cut, while the victim's private parts were missing."

According to police, the suspect was allegedly spotted assaulting the victim for letting cattle stray onto his field.

Circumstances are that on June 8, 2025, the deceased was harvesting grains with his grandfather, Isaac Shumba (70) when he was ordered to take over herding cattle from his sister, aged 10, at around 1500 hours.

At around 1600hrs, elder Shumba sent his daughter, Vongai Shumba (29), to look for Munyaradzi so that he could bring cattle to pull a cart laden with harvested grains.

Vongai failed to locate Munyaradzi, prompting her and her father to collect the grain up to around 1700 hours, but Munyaradzi was still nowhere to be found, leading to a search.

A neighbour, Tariro Kwangwari, later told the family that she had witnessed the accused person assaulting the boy before sunset for letting cattle graze on his field.

"Searches were conducted by family members and other villagers around the area where the suspect had been seen assaulting the deceased, but they found only his rafters and a pool of blood," said Kohwera.

A further search the next morning unearthed the grisly find of the mutilated body tucked in the grass about 15 metres from the point where the juvenile was allegedly assaulted.

Gwenhere was immediately arrested and is helping police with investigations.

"Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the death in a case suspected to be ritual murder. The general public is urged to respect the sanctity of life," said the police spokesman.