Zimbabwe: UK Gospel Singer Chahwanda Charged With Further Offences As Part of Sexual Offences Investigation

UNITED KINGDOM-based gospel musician and pastor Walter Chahwanda has been charged with ten additional offences as part of an ongoing sexual offences investigation.
Chahwanda (33) of Plemonstall Court, remains in custody on remand. He was previously arrested by Merseyside Police detectives on 13 March 2025 and 27 February 2024.
He was initially charged with eleven offences in March 2025, as follows:
- Rape
- Assault by penetration
- Cyber flashing
- Five offences of Sexual activity with a female aged 13-15yrs
- Sexual communication with a child
- Cause a child to watch an image of sexual activity
- Blackmail
As part of this investigation, ten further charges have now been authorised as follows, involving multiple victims:
- Blackmail
- Two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child
- Six counts of Malicious communications
- Cause a child to view a sexual act
Chahwanda will remain in custody to appear on trial in September.