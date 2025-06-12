South Africa: Western Cape Government Condemns Latest Langa Shootings

The Western Cape Government (WCG) has condemned the recent Langa shootings that claimed the lives of two people and left another person injured.

Reports indicate that Monday's fatalities are connected to the ongoing taxi violence, which is having a widespread impact across the Cape Town Metro area.

"The provincial government appeals to anyone with information to come forward and assist in ensuring those responsible are arrested," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku, expressed has since deep concern about the incident.

"More lives have been lost to criminality. We cannot allow this to continue. These killings are robbing families of loved ones and placing the entire mini-bus taxi industry, as well as the communities it serves, under threat," he said.

He has since called on all the role players to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

"We must never accept violence to resolve disputes. Protecting lives and ensuring safety across the public transport network remains central to our mission."

The WCG has since stated that the response to this ongoing violence is coordinated across departments.

MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, has also condemned the killings while also urging all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue.

"Violence is not the answer. We will not tolerate these acts of violence. I urge the SAPS [South African Police Service] to deal decisively with those responsible for this violence," Marais said.

In addition, the MEC confirmed that SAPS investigations are ongoing and that law enforcement presence in affected areas has been intensified.

Additional police resources, including the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and Provincial Traffic, have also been deployed.

The provincial government announced that high-density patrols are being conducted along key routes between Somerset West and Mfuleni to stabilise the situation and prevent any further violence.

In addition, an urgent Mini-Bus Task Team meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, 12 June 2025, to bring together key stakeholders to find solutions through dialogue and coordinated action.

The Department of Mobility, in close collaboration with safety and law enforcement agencies, said it remains focused on fostering peaceful resolutions and ensuring that public transport remains safe, reliable, and dignified for all who depend on it.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by these acts of violence. The Western Cape Government stands united in its efforts to restore peace and safeguard every commuter, operator, and transport worker in our province."