South Africa: Mashatile's Office Rebuffs Claims of Misuse of State Funds for 'Extravagant' Overseas Trips

The Office of the Deputy President has released a statement denying allegations of misusing State funds related to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's international travel.

This statement follows extensive media coverage from various news outlets and public speculation on the matter.

"Categorically, the Office and the Deputy President have not, as seems to be suggested, misused State funds or been extravagant in financing the costs of the Deputy President's international travel," the statement read on Tuesday evening.

According to the Presidency, the matter was first raised after a written parliamentary inquiry from Action SA, which prompted detailed disclosures regarding travel expenses.

"In light of such an expected phenomenon, the Deputy President replied to the question in full and also provided specific details, which include correct figures and breakdown of individual costs by members of the delegation supporting the Deputy President."

The Deputy President's Office has stressed that all international trips undertaken are in his official capacity, representing the South African government, as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Moreover, the majority of these strategic international visits are aimed at strengthening existing bilateral, political, economic and diplomatic relations between South Africa and visited countries."

Mashatile has engaged in several significant international working visits since taking office on 3 July 2024, including trips to Ireland, the United Kingdom and Japan, with further planned visits to France.

The Office has provided a comprehensive breakdown of the expenses associated with these trips, stressing that many figures circulated in the media are inflated.

News24 recently reported that the Deputy President's recent trip to Japan in March cost R2.3 million, with R900 000 covering accommodation for him and his wife.

However, the Presidency stated that the Japan visit was particularly highlighted for its strategic relevance, marking the first high-level engagement between South Africa and Japan in a decade, coinciding with the 115th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During the Japan working visit, the country's second-in-command was accompanied by various Ministers.

The Presidency believes that the visit was advantageous for South Africa's African Agenda, especially considering the current overlap of South Africa's Group of 20 (G20) chairship and Japan's upcoming hosting of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in August.

"This presents a unique opportunity for South Africa to communicate its own and the continent's position and priorities to Japan, and the expected support and role that Japan could play in this regard."

In addition, the Deputy President's Office stated that the claims of exorbitant costs for certain officials have been disputed, and that the actual expenditure is significantly lower.

"Regrettably, some of the figures presented by the media are significantly blown out of proportion and do not accurately reflect the cost of the trips. For example, one media liaison officer, referred to by TimesLive as the 'most expensive supporting official', is said to have cost R580 582 for Japan alone, when in fact, the total cost for that official is less than R66 000, including flights and accommodation."

The Office has reassured the public that the Deputy President's travels are conducted with fiscal responsibility and in alignment with South Africa's commitment to global relations and investment.

"In terms of the travel policy in the Presidential Handbook, transport for the President and Deputy President during travel outside South Africa is the responsibility and for the account of the State."

In addition, the Office mentioned that the financial responsibilities for the visits, which include travel, accommodation, and other miscellaneous expenses, are typically shared between the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and other participating departments.

"In all these visits, the Office of the Deputy President has insisted on the most cost-effective provisions for the Deputy President and his delegations and has therefore not misused or extravagantly used State funds, as alluded."