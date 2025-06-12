Ethiopia: Australian Embassy Hosts Event to Create Awareness, Support Wildlife Conservation in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, — The Australian Embassy in Ethiopia has hosted an event organized to create awareness and support for the conservation efforts of Chengeta Wildlife, a wildlife protection charity, in Ethiopia's Bale and Simien Mountains National Parks on Tuesday.

The gathering brought together conservation experts, diplomats, government officials, and media representatives to highlight the strategic importance of wildlife protection in Ethiopia.

Australia's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Peter Hunter, stressed on the occasion the growing urgency of addressing climate change and its impact on the region.

"If we don't act now, we risk accelerating climate change to the point where the planet could become un-inhabitable," he said.

This makes conservation efforts not just an environmental issue, but a national security concern.

The ambassador elaborated on the interconnectedness of environmental sustainability and global security, noting that illegal wildlife trade further compounds these risks by destabilizing economies and ecosystems.

"Today, we are not here to ask for donations but to open minds and phones. We urge everyone to think about how we can collectively work together to tackle these challenges," Hunter pointed out.

Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority Director-General, Kumera Wakijira, said the event is pivotal in raising awareness among the diplomatic community about the country's efforts in wildlife conservation.

While Ethiopia is endowed with abundant natural resources, their protection requires collaborative efforts with partners, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Wildlife Governance Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chengeta Wildlife CEO, Greg Murphy, spoke about the organization's ongoing projects in Ethiopia, particularly in the Bale Mountains National Park.

This event is about raising awareness of Ethiopia's commitment to global conservation goals and showcasing the remarkable biodiversity found in these landscapes, Murphy said.

Chengeta Wildlife, in partnership with the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority, is currently training rangers and building capacity to protect ecologically vital areas like the Bale Mountains National Park.

According to him, local Ethiopian rangers and NGOs such as the Frankfurt Zoological Society and the African Wildlife Foundation are playing a vital role in ensuring the success of the initiatives.

Ethiopia's commitment to these global initiatives is clear, and events like this are crucial to strengthening international partnerships and securing continued support, the CEO noted.