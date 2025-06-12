Gambia: Embassy Issues Urgent Warning to Gambians Amid U.S. Immigration Crackdown

The Gambian Embassy in the United States has sounded the alarm to Gambian citizens residing in the country, urging them to comply with newly enforced U.S. immigration laws or risk arrest, heavy fines, and permanent removal.

The alert follows a formal communication from the U.S. Department of State, informing foreign governments of revised border security and immigration policies that aim to intensify the prosecution of unauthorized entry and overstay offenses. The policies, announced on May 7, also empower the U.S. military to establish National Defense Areas at the southern border to block illegal crossings.

According to the U.S. government, foreign nationals without legal status -- including those who have overstayed visas or violated terms of admission -- are now at higher risk of detention and deportation. The policy explicitly states that individuals unlawfully present should "leave immediately" and may apply for voluntary departure through a Department of Homeland Security platform.

The announcement also comes with stark warnings: misuse of visas, criminal violations, or entry via illegal routes will not only result in prosecution but may also permanently bar individuals from returning to the United States. Foreign officials or other facilitators of irregular migration could be subjected to visa sanctions.

Further, the U.S. government has stated that nations unwilling to cooperate in the repatriation of deportees will face "serious consequences," including nationwide travel restrictions for their citizens.

The Gambian Embassy emphasized that it is treating the matter with urgency and called on Gambians to avoid risking their immigration status. "The Embassy is open for consultation on this matter for possible guidance as appropriate," the statement concluded.