Gambia: What Are the Facts Relating to Oil Exploration in the Gambia?

11 June 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The issue of oil exploration has become urgent in The Gambia. people are finding it difficult to distinguish facts from fiction. It has therefore become necessary for Foroyaa to conduct investigation into all the licences that have so far been issued to conduct oil exploration in The Gambia.

Oil or gas cannot be subjected to drilling without confirmation of its existence in sufficient quantity. This confirmation comes only after exploration. We therefore anticipate the cooperation of the Geology Department and the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy to get the facts available on oil and gas exploration in The Gambia. We also anticipate that the presidential address will clear any doubt on the subject matter. Time will tell.

