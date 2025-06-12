Gambian Environmental Advocate Appointed As World Bank's Civil Society Observer for Climate Investment

Joe Bongay, a prominent Gambian environmental activist and founder of Ecoview Africa, has been appointed as the Civil Society Observer Focal Point to the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) under the World Bank Group.

Bongay, who also serves as Executive Director of Young Volunteers for the Environment (YVE), will represent the African constituency on the Strategic Climate Fund (SCF) Committee for the 2025-2027 term, positioning him at the forefront of international climate finance governance. His appointment follows a highly competitive global selection process in which 153 applicants vied for 20 observer roles drawn from civil society, Indigenous Peoples organizations, and the private sector.

Bongay is currently in Washington, D.C., attending the CIF Trust Fund Committee Meetings at the World Bank Headquarters, where he is undergoing onboarding and beginning his official mandate. In his new role, Bongay will advise on climate investment strategies to ensure they reflect African priorities, monitor CIF-funded projects for accountability and impact, and advocate for the inclusion of grassroots voices--particularly those of youth, women, and marginalized communities most affected by climate change. The CIF, one of the world's largest multilateral climate finance mechanisms, is instrumental in helping developing countries transition toward low-carbon and climate-resilient economies.

Bongay's presence on the SCF Committee is expected to amplify Africa's calls for climate justice, equitable access to adaptation financing, clean energy development, and the creation of green jobs. Speaking from Washington, Bongay said: "This is a pivotal moment for African civil society in the global climate finance arena. My role will be to ensure that climate investments reach those who need them most, especially youth, women, and marginalized communities facing the worst impacts of climate change." With over fifteen years of experience in both international climate diplomacy and grassroots environmental action, Bongay has participated in high-level processes of the UNFCCC, UNCBD, UNCCD, and UNEP, while also leading initiatives in reforestation, WASH programs, and renewable energy adoption across The Gambia and West Africa. He has served as The Gambia's Civil Society Focal Point for Sanitation and Water for All (SWA), a key voice in the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), and a member of the UNDP GEF Small Grants National Steering Committee. His appointment was hailed by Mohamed Jalloh, a leading Pan-African development expert, who called it "a testament to The Gambia's growing influence in global climate action" and said Bongay would "bridge the gap between international climate funds and local realities."

As part of his responsibilities, Bongay will participate in biannual CIF committee meetings, collaborate with African governments and civil society actors in designing climate-smart programs, and lobby for increased green finance flows to innovative African initiatives. His appointment marks a significant milestone for Gambian civil society in the international environmental arena and offers a critical opportunity to ensure that the voices of vulnerable African communities are reflected in climate investment decisions shaping the global response to the climate crisis.