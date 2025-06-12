Somalia's Interior Minister, UN Envoy Discuss Elections, Reconciliation and State-Building

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Hon. Ali Yusuf Ali (Xoosh), met on Tuesday with the United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, Ambassador James Swan, for key discussions centered on electoral development, reconciliation, and governance strengthening.

The meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters in Mogadishu, comes at a critical time as Somalia works to consolidate gains in peace, democracy, and federalism. Both sides discussed pathways to accelerate joint efforts aimed at stabilizing the country, expanding government presence, and fostering national unity through inclusive reconciliation.

Ambassador Swan reiterated the UN's continued commitment to supporting Somalia's state-building priorities, including the preparation for credible, inclusive, and transparent elections. The discussions also touched on the decentralization of services and ensuring federal institutions effectively serve communities across the country.

Minister Xoosh emphasized the Somali government's determination to deliver on reforms that promote accountability, public trust, and political inclusivity. He expressed gratitude for the sustained partnership with the UN, noting that such cooperation remains critical as Somalia navigates complex challenges on its path to recovery and self-reliance.

The meeting underscored the shared understanding that Somalia's stability depends not only on security gains but also on political cohesion, local reconciliation, and a unified roadmap for inclusive governance.

This engagement is part of a broader dialogue between Somalia and its international partners to advance national priorities and reduce dependency on external support over time.