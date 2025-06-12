Nigerian Govt Seeks Ratification of Biodiversity Agreement to Protect Oceans

Mr Oyetola stressed that prompt ratification of the BBNJ Agreement and increased funding for blue economy initiatives are crucial steps that must be backed by political will, scientific rigour, and global cooperation.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is seeking ratification of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement and increased funding for blue economy initiatives.

Adegboyega Oyetola, Nigeria's minister of marine and blue economy, in a statement signed on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, said the ratification would ensure the protection and sustainable use of the world's oceans.

Mr Oyetola, representing President Bola Tinubu at the ongoing United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, said that urgent and collective global action was needed to secure the health of the world's Oceans for future generations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 UN Ocean conference is themed "Accelerating Action and Mobilising All Actors to Conserve and Sustainably Use the Ocean".

"As a coastal state, Nigeria recognises the ocean as a repository of tremendous wealth, natural capital, global food security, employment opportunities, and sustainable livelihoods.

"Nigeria is committed to achieving the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 14, as well as the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Nigeria has signed the BBNJ agreement and commenced its ratification process, underscoring the full implementation of the agreement, particularly the goal of designating at least 30 per cent of the global ocean as Marine Protected Areas by 2030.

"This is essential for achieving the goals of SDG 14; however, realising this vision will require collective commitment to robust monitoring and enforcement frameworks capable of guaranteeing positive ecological outcomes," he said.

Mr Oyetola stressed that prompt ratification of the BBNJ Agreement and increased funding for blue economy initiatives are crucial steps that must be backed by political will, scientific rigour, and global cooperation.

He affirmed that Nigeria remained fully committed to working with all stakeholders to advance shared ocean priorities and urged every state to join in this vital effort.

Mr Oyetola highlighted domestic initiatives Nigeria was implementing to strengthen its ocean governance.

He said that Nigeria had spearheaded efforts among West African nations validating a regional roadmap for the development of a proposal to designate a highly protected High Seas Marine Protected Area.

This, he said, was at the convergence zone of the Canary and Guinea Currents.

He also said Nigeria had adopted a National Blue Economy Policy to incentivise sustainable diversification into ocean-based industries.

"The development of a national roadmap for BBNJ treaty ratification and implementation, the revision of Nigeria's National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan to align with global biodiversity targets.

"The formulation of a National Policy on Marine Plastic Pollution to address land-based sources of marine debris, and the advancement of hydrographic surveys.

"Also the modern charting schemes to support safer maritime operations across Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea," he said.

Mr Oyetola emphasised Nigeria's resolve to tackle transboundary ocean challenges such as illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing and marine dumping.

He said there was also a need for enhanced ocean monitoring and improved regional capacity for ocean services.

He restated Nigeria's support for the adoption of the draft Nice Ocean Action Declaration and Plan.

He called on the global community, particularly investors and development partners to provide technical expertise and financial resources to support blue economy initiatives in developing nations.

He noted that contributions in blue finance and the transfer of marine science were critical to enable better and foster sustainable ocean-based sectors.

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to implementing ocean-related multilateral agreements.

(NAN)