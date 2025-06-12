Africa: World Cup 2026 - Growing Threats to Human Rights Set to Undermine FIFA's Responsibilities One Year Out From Kick Off

One year to go until the largest-ever sporting event across the USA, Canada and Mexico

Urgent human rights risks in 2026 host countries - particularly in the USA - are impacting immigrants, the right to protest, and LGBTI+ rights

Growing threats to civil liberties and human rights risk undermining FIFA's commitments and responsibilities

'FIFA and the US authorities must ensure that the World Cup does not become a pretext for stifling dissent or expanding mass surveillance' - Daniel Noroña, Amnesty USA

FIFA must take urgent and concrete action to uphold human rights for everyone involved in the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today.

With just one year remaining before the tournament begins across the United States, Canada, and Mexico - and only days before the Club World Cup kicks off on June 14 - growing threats to civil liberties and human rights risk undermining FIFA's own commitments and responsibilities in this area.

In its statutes, Human Rights Policy, and 2026 Bidding Process Guide, FIFA accepts its responsibility to respect human rights in line with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The Bidding Process Guide specifically requires would-be hosts to document their commitment to "ensur[ing] that the hosting and staging of the Competition do[es] not involve adverse impacts on internationally recognised human rights." The guide gives particular attention to "labour rights, the rights of children, gender equality, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and protecting all individuals from all forms of discrimination."

The Sport & Rights Alliance has identified several critical areas where government policies in the 2026 host countries, particularly the United States under President Donald Trump, pose significant and immediate risks to the human rights of immigrants; freedom of the press and free expression; LGBTI+ rights; safety for children; and the right to be free from discrimination, requiring urgent and transparent intervention.

Andrea Florence, Executive Director of the Sport & Rights Alliance, said:

"In 2018, the US, Mexico, and Canada provided clear human rights commitments in their bid documents to host the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup."Despite FIFA's mantra that 'football unites the world,' a World Cup held under discriminatory and exclusionary policies risks deepening social divides rather than bridging them. FIFA should exert its leverage and demand concrete, legally binding guarantees that human rights won't be further sacrificed for the sake of the game."

Right to protest; freedom of expression

With the 2026 Men's World Cup potentially serving as a spotlight for public criticism and controversy, the escalating crackdowns on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, particularly for people engaged in speech and protest related to Palestinian rights, is deeply troubling, the Alliance said. Students and activists have been detained and their visas revoked for speaking out about their views. The Trump administration has also deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles following protests against immigration arrests, claiming they constitute an act of "rebellion" against the government.

FIFA's stated commitments to free expression have also previously been contradicted when it has imposed rules prohibiting players and fans from making political or religious statements. At the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar, for example, Iranian fans displaying "Woman, Life, Freedom" banners were removed from stadiums, while rainbow flags were confiscated at a number of matches.

Daniel Noroña, Americas Advocacy Director at Amnesty International USA, said:

"The ability to peacefully protest without fear of retribution is a cornerstone of a free society, yet it is increasingly under threat in the United States."There is a long history of peaceful protest in global football. FIFA and the US authorities must ensure that the World Cup does not become a pretext for stifling dissent or expanding mass surveillance, and every player, fan, journalist, and resident can participate and protest without fear of sanction, arbitrary detention or discriminatory treatment."

Discriminatory immigration policies

FIFA anticipates that as many as 6.5 million people could attend the 2026 tournament across the host countries. The current US administration's abusive immigration policies, including enforced disappearances under the Alien Enemies Act, travel bans, increased detention, and visa restrictions, threaten the inclusivity and global nature of the World Cup.

Despite President Trump's executive order stating that teams qualifying for the 2026 Men's World Cup will be exempt from travel bans, as of now fans and extended family members from banned countries will not be allowed to enter the United States. Delays, denials, and the real prospect of detention for fans, media, and other participants from specific countries could severely disrupt the tournament.

Minky Worden, Director of Global Initiatives at Human Rights Watch, said:

"FIFA should publicly acknowledge the threat US immigration and other anti-human rights policies pose to the tournament's integrity and use its leverage with the US government to ensure that the rights of all qualified teams, support staff, media, and fans are respected as they seek to enter the United States regardless of nationality, gender identity, religion, or opinion.

"FIFA should establish clear benchmarks and timelines for the US policy changes needed to ensure respect for immigrants' rights during the 2026 World Cup and beyond."

Human Rights Watch wrote to FIFA on May 5 to say that it should use its leverage to push the Trump administration to roll back discriminatory immigration policies in the United States. FIFA responded on June 3, stating that it "expects ... host countries take measures to ensure that any eligible persons who are involved in the Competition are able to enter the respective countries," and "is actively working on this matter with relevant authorities." FIFA also said it would engage with relevant authorities if it became aware of human rights concerns.

Ronan Evain, Executive Director of Football Supporters Europe, said:

"Fans travel to the World Cup to celebrate and express their passion, and any attempt to curtail our fundamental rights, including the right to free speech, is a betrayal of the spirit of football."We're particularly concerned about the potential for selective enforcement and discrimination against fans based on our perceived political views or national origin. FIFA must obtain the necessary guarantees to ensure fans from all over the world are able to safely travel and attend the games."

Discrimination and violence against LGBTI+ people

The increasing legislative and rhetorical attacks on the rights of LGBTI+ people, particularly transgender people in the United States, underscore the current administration's intention to erase transgender people from public life and dismantle crucial human rights protections. Discriminatory laws and the hostile political climate around LGBTI+ rights in the United States could directly threaten the security, bodily autonomy, dignity, and inclusion of LGBTI+ fans, players, and workers at the 2026 Men's World Cup.

In Mexico, LGBTI+ people, and especially trans and gender-diverse people, face violence across the country, which affects their daily lives and participation in public events. Federal and state authorities should take urgent steps to prevent and punish violence against LGBTI+ people, with particular attention to the specific risks faced by trans and gender-diverse communities.

Gurchaten Sandhu, Director of Programs at ILGA World, said:

"The alarming discrimination and violence against LGBTI+ individuals in the United States and Mexico cast a chilling shadow over the promise of an inclusive World Cup.

"As organiser of the event, FIFA should demand that all host cities and states uphold universal human rights, ensuring no fan, worker, or athlete faces discrimination based on their sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, or sex characteristics, and that any discriminatory laws are actively challenged and nullified."

Press freedom

Journalists covering the 2026 Men's World Cup face distinct and alarming risks in both Mexico and the United States. Mexico consistently ranks among one of world's most dangerous and deadly countries for media professionals, who face threats, harassment, and violence from both organised crime and public officials. The pervasive impunity for these crimes creates a chilling effect and zones of silence in which critical information is suppressed. In the United States, journalists could face intrusive screening, social media monitoring, and be denied entry based on perceived political views, undermining their ability to report independently.

Antoine Bernard, Advocacy and Assistance Director at Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said:

"Journalists covering the World Cup must be granted unimpeded access, free from arbitrary restrictions, detention, or violence."FIFA and the local authorities must implement exceptional measures to protect all media workers - not only ensuring smooth entry for foreign press but actively safeguarding all journalists who will be covering large crowds, excited spectators, and potential protests, and addressing the systemic impunity that allows violence against them to persist. "Local law enforcement's policies need to be strengthened to ensure the distinction of journalists from demonstrators, bystanders, and fans, and they must clearly communicate the policies they intend to follow in ensuring this distinction, in full respect of journalists' freedom and independence."

Labour rights

The immense scale of the 2026 Men's World Cup will necessitate a massive workforce in host cities to staff stadiums, hospitality, transport, and more. The Trump administration's dismantling of federal programs and anti-union sentiment increase the risk of exploitation and child labour, wage theft, and unsafe working conditions for these critical workers.

Luc Triangle, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), said:

"The extensive network of contracts for stadium construction, hospitality, and event services in the host cities must be built on a foundation of respect for workers' rights.

"We are gravely concerned that without strong, enforceable labour protections, this tournament will inadvertently fuel precarious work and child labour, suppress wages, and deny workers their fundamental rights to organise and bargain collectively. FIFA must demand robust social dialogue and binding agreements to protect every worker contributing to this World Cup."

Transparency and anti-corruption

The Sport & Rights Alliance also harbours significant concerns related to low governmental transparency and weak anti-corruption regulations in and around the 2026 Men's World Cup, particularly given recent policy shifts in the United States and Mexico. As the tournament approaches, robust oversight and unwavering commitment to ethical principles are needed to prevent the exploitation of this global event for private gain at the expense of human rights and public trust.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Africa Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tor Dølvik, Special Advisor at Transparency International, said:

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in a global context where anti-corruption efforts are increasingly under strain."All host countries and FIFA must uphold their anti-corruption responsibilities by establishing comprehensive risk management mechanisms that close potential loopholes for corruption, and reliable systems for detecting and reporting irregularities. Full transparency regarding all expenditures related to the World Cup - before, during, and after the events - will be vital in building trust and ensuring integrity throughout the process."

FIFA's responsibility

FIFA, as the chief actor responsible for an event that will leave a tremendous footprint, needs to conduct an updated human rights due diligence assessment, and unequivocally leverage its influence to ensure that the 2026 Men's World Cup is a rights-respecting and rights-advancing event.

A new human rights due diligence assessment should consider the need for tangible commitments to reverse discriminatory policies, strengthen protections for historically marginalised groups, ensure substantial accountability for human rights abuses, and establish truly effective, transparent, and independent grievance mechanisms for people to seek support and a remedy. Failure to act decisively risks irrevocably tarnishing the legacy of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup and setting a dangerous precedent for future mega-sporting events.

About the Sport & Rights Alliance

The Sport & Rights Alliance's mission is to promote the rights and well-being of those most affected by human rights risks associated with the delivery of sport. Its partners include Amnesty International, The Army of Survivors, Football Supporters Europe, Human Rights Watch, ILGA World (The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association), the International Trade Union Confederation, Reporters Without Borders, Transparency International, and World Players Association, UNI Global Union.

As a global coalition of leading nongovernmental organisations and trade unions, the Sport & Rights Alliance works together to ensure sports bodies, governments, and other relevant stakeholders give rise to a world of sport that protects, respects, and fulfills international standards for human rights, labour rights, child wellbeing and safeguarding, and anti-corruption.